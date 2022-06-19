Transformational reforms under way in armed forces: Indian Army Chief

19 June 2022 21:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Transformational reforms are underway in the armed forces even as the country’s active borders and equally challenging internal threats mandate a very high level of operational preparedness, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Saturday, Trend reports citing The Tribune.

Addressing a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal near here, he said emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing robotics and hypersonics are no longer confined to theories but are physically manifesting in battlefields.

“There are also transformational reforms underway in the armed forces in the human resources management and other domains such as capability development with focus on ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance), he said.

“India’s security canvas is vast, complex and multifaceted. Our active borders and equally challenging internal security threats mandate a very high level of operational preparedness,” the Army chief said.

He further said harnessing and leveraging technology is no longer an option but an essential mission mandate.

