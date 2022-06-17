France, Germany, Italy, Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status

17 June 2022 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

France, Germany, Italy, and Romania support the move to grant Ukraine status of a candidate for EU membership.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron at a press conference in Kyiv, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"Tomorrow the European Commission will issue an opinion, and next week the European Council will decide on the European prospects (of Ukraine - ed.). And all four of us support granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for accession to the European Union," Macron said.

On June 16, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are visiting Ukraine. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also arrived in Kyiv on the same day.

A meeting of the European Council is to take place in Brussels on June 23-24.

