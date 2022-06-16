Iran ready to boost economic ties with Finland: offical

16 June 2022 20:12 (UTC+04:00)

Governor of the Iranian province of Razavi Khorasan Yaghoub-Ali Nazari has voiced Iran's readiness to bolster the economic relations with Finland, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Nazari made the remarks in a meeting with the ambassador of Finland to Iran, terming the two nations' ties as deep-rooted.

Razavi Khorasan enjoys good capacities in various sectors including agriculture, industrial as well as mining.

The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to enhance diplomatic relations with all countries, he said, expressing hope the visit will be a prelude to the development of relations with Finland.

Commenting on Afghan nationals, he stated that the province hosts many refugees from Afghanistan, adding that welcoming refugees is considered the duty of all countries.

He voiced hope that Finland will also cooperate in the field of supporting the nationals.

