Istanbul to host meeting on export of grain from Ukrainian ports

The meeting with the participation of official representatives of Turkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the UN on delivering ships loaded with grain from Ukrainian ports may be held this week in Turkish Istanbul, Trend reports citing TRT Haber.

Moreover, Turkiye and Ukraine expressed readiness for negotiations.

"The date of the fourth meeting in Istanbul will be clarified after receiving a response from Russia," said the statement.

