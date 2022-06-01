Gazprom confirms complete suspension of gas supplies to Orsted, Shell Energy Europe

1 June 2022 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

Gazprom has confirmed complete suspension of gas supplies to Orsted and Shell Energy Europe (Shell’s European subsidiary) due to failure to pay in rubles, the Russian gas holding said in a statement on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Gazprom has completely suspended gas supply to Orsted Salg & Service A/S (Denmark) due to failure to pay in rubles. As of the end of the working day on May 31, Gazprom Export did not receive a payment from Orsted Salg & Service for gas supplied in April, which was to be made in compliance with the Russian President's Decree No. 172 dated March 31, 2022," the statement said. No payment was received from Shell Energy Europe for gas delivered in April either.

In 2021, Gazprom Export supplied 1.97 bln cubic meters of gas to Orsted Salg & Service, which accounted for around two thirds of Denmark’s total gas consumption, according to Gazprom. The gas supply contract between Gazprom Export and Shell Energy Europe stipulates the volume of up to 1.2 bln cubic meters of gas per year.

