By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have grown and 17 have decreased in price, compared to May 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,266 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 5 Iranian rial on May 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,445 52,818 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,721 43,144 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,259 4,277 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,466 4,477 1 Danish krone DKK 5,950 5,955 1 Indian rupee INR 551 549 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,903 137,006 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 22,625 22,606 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,315 32,350 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,762 32,661 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,024 27,132 1 South African rand ZAR 2,659 2,656 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,840 2,830 1 Russian ruble RUB 636 573 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,004 29,664 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,399 30,364 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,600 49,484 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,192 1,202 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,413 34,295 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,755 8,783 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,356 6,356 100 Thai baths THB 122,401 122,540 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,646 9,645 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,217 33,253 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,266 44,294 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,590 9,479 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,841 13,730 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,905 2,901 1 Afghan afghani AFN 489 489 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,486 12,482 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,729 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,112 80,257 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,369 3,371 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,020 12,003

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 271,174 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,295 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,664 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,119 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 277,000-280,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 293,000-296,000 rials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz