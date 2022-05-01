By Trend

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed by telephone the Washington Administration’s April 28 request to Congress for $33 billion in security, economic, and humanitarian aid to Kyiv, Trend reports citing State Department.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to follow up on their April 24 meeting in Kyiv. The Secretary emphasized the United States’ robust support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity <...>. The Secretary provided an update on plans for U.S. diplomats to return to Ukraine, including initial visits to Lviv this week and plans to return to Kyiv as soon as possible. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the Administration’s April 28 request to Congress for $33 billion in security, economic, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine <...>."

