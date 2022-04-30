By Trend

Deputy Director of the Department of Civil Aviation of Kyrgyzstan held a meeting with the Korean delegation to discuss cooperation in air transportation between the two countries, Trend reports citing the press service of the Department of Civil Aviation of Kyrgyzstan.

The Chairman of FAVORs Group Min Byung-doo said that informed that FAVORs Group and T`Way Air are scheduling charters for labor migrants from Kyrgyzstan to South Korea as part of a planned recruitment program for employment in South Korea.

He also mentioned that limited passenger traffic makes the launch of a regular route between Seoul and Bishkek difficult, and there is ongoing elaboration to increase cargo flights between the two countries.

The Deputy Director of the Department of Civil Aviation of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Baiyshbaev noted that the air transportation market is recovering after restrictions due to COVID-19. Accordingly, the Kyrgyz side is actively working on the issue of increasing the tourist flow to Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, he expressed readiness on behalf of the department to assist in the opening of regular flights to South Korea, which will contribute to the further socio-economic development of cooperation between the two countries.

