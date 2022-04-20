By Trend

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to intensify cooperation in a trilateral format together with Azerbaijan, according to a statement published on the Kremlin website following the meeting, Trend reports.

"The parties agreed to intensify trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in order to promote the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and in the region as a whole," read the statement.

