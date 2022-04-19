By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 8,640 over the past day to 18,092,791, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since May 31, 2021. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.05%.

As many as 3,462 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 227.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 77 regions, while in four regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 1,058 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 416 over the past day versus 497 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,754,226, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 624 over the past day versus 628 a day earlier, reaching 1,513,374.

