The world order must be changed, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a meeting with public representatives in the country's Sinop city, Trend reports via Turkish media.

“If a fire is around us, it is our first duty to extinguish it, because we, as Turkey, are not the only regional power. Turkey has already become a global power,” Cavusoglu said.

"Systems, especially the United Nations (UN), cannot prevent wars. They cannot stop wars, cannot find a solution to people's expectations," he noted.

According to the minister, the UN Security Council spent three months adopting decisions in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic despite that all people are interested in the issue and all them have a common approach to it.

He also noted the role of official Ankara in the situation in Ukraine.

"We are trying to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. The leaders of Russia and Ukraine, both countries accept only the mediation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan because we show principled approach, and want to maintain relations with everyone in the best manner,” he said.

“We act in a balanced and fair way, and tell the truth," added Cavusoglu.

