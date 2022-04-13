By Trend

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın and Secretary-General of Italy's Foreign Ministry Ettore Sequi on Tuesday discussed bilateral ties, the situation in Ukraine war and developments in Libya, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In a meeting in the capital Ankara, the two officials talked about the latest developments in the war in Ukraine.

According to a statement released by Ankara, the reflections of the war on food security, energy security and the global economy were evaluated.

As the war between Russia and Ukraine sent energy and food prices soaring, Oxfam warned that fallout from the conflict, growing inequality and the COVID-19 pandemic could push more than a quarter of a billion people into extreme poverty this year.

Concern was expressed about the increasing number of Ukrainian refugees, the statement also added.

