The total losses of Armenia in the 2020 second Karabakh war resulted in 3,825 people, the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, while speaking at the Armenian parliament, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

According to Pashinyan, the Armenian government believes that Yerevan and Baku should conclude a peace agreement as soon as possible.

Pashinyan said this matter 'is on the agenda'.

