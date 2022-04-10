By Trend

France holds the first round of presidential elections on Sunday. Over 48 mln French nationals are registered in voters’ rolls, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Research said, Trend reports citing TASS.

Two candidates will be chosen among the twelve ones running for the presidential post. They will continue the race in the second tour to be held in a fortnight, on April 24. Polling stations will be open in European France at 09.00 Moscow time (08.00 local time). Voting started as early as on Saturday in overseas territories because of the time zone differences.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz