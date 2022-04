By Trend

US President Joe Biden congratulated the Muslims of the world on the occasion of the beginning of the month of Ramadan, he wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities here in the United States and around the world on the beginning of Ramadan. From the People’s House to your own homes, we wish you and your loved ones a blessed and prosperous month. Ramadan Kareem!"

