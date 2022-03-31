By Trend

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 1,803 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the new local infections, 1,340 were reported in Jilin, 355 in Shanghai, 19 in Heilongjiang, 15 in Henan, and 11 each in Fujian and Guangdong.

The rest of the cases were reported in 16 other provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

A total of 36 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, said the commission. It added that two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

Wednesday also saw the reporting of 6,720 asymptomatic cases, including 6,651 local ones, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, was 149,276 as of Wednesday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently undergoing treatment stood at 28,599, of whom 66 were in severe condition. A total of 4,638 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

