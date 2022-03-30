By Trend

Germany will not pay for natural gas supplied by Russia in rubles and thus violate effective contracts, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said at the press conference on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We do not accept violation of private contracts for [energy] supplies. I am glad companies have exactly the same assessment of the situation," the Minister said. Member-states of the Group of Seven (G7) earlier turned down the possibility of paying for Russian energy resources in rubles, Habeck noted.

Gas storages are now 25% filled, the Minister said. "There are no interruptions in supplies at present," Habeck stressed. "I can say storages are now filled by 25%," he added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz