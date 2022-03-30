By Trend

Turkey and Uzbekistan have set sights on increasing their bilateral trade to $5 billion within a year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late Tuesday as he met his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Central Asian country's capital Tashkent, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"We have set a year as a target to reach $5 billion," Erdogan said.

"I believe that, through the preferential trade agreement we have signed today, we will reach our targets in a shorter time," he added.

Erdogan has arrived in the country upon the invitation of Mirziyoyev.

"The relations between Turkey and Uzbekistan, which we have described as a 'strategic partnership based on brotherhood,' are developing in an atmosphere of mutual trust in all areas," Erdogan also said in an article published in the New Uzbekistan newspaper Tuesday.

"In the framework of our talks, we will discuss the political, economic, military and social aspects of our bilateral cooperation in many areas, from energy to agriculture, from industry to culture, from youth issues to environmental issues," the president wrote. He also called on Turkish citizens to visit Uzbekistan "in the current period of revival," urging the public to invest in this country and contribute to the development of relations with Uzbekistan in all areas.

"The projects being implemented in Uzbekistan by our entrepreneurs are a source of pride for us, as well as a driving force for mutual trade," Erdogan added.

"At a time when Turkey is expanding its ties with this ancient continent in the 'Asian Century' under the slogan 'More Asia,' we have a long history of deepening relations with our brotherly Uzbekistan in all areas."

Relations between the two strategic partners are expected to reach new heights with the visit.

