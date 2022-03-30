30 March 2022 19:21 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
China has successfully sent three satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The three satellites were launched by a Long March-11 carrier rocket at 10:29 a.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered their planned orbit.
The three satellites Tianping-2A, Tianping-2B and Tianping-2C will provide services such as atmospheric space environment survey and orbital prediction model correction.
It was the 413th mission of the Long March rocket series.
