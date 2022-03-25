By Trend

The United States will provide more than $1 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced, Trend reports citing Interfax.

"We're prepared to provide more than $1 billion in new funding towards humanitarian assistance," Biden said at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday.

In addition, the U.S. is ready to accept up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine.

"The United States plans to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing their war-torn country," he said.

