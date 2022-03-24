By Trend

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) has confirmed the extension of the regime of temporary restrictions on the operation of airports in a number of cities in southern and central Russia until April 1, the agency reported, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Until April 1, 2022, 03:45 Moscow time, the regime of temporary restrictions on the operation of airports in a number of cities in southern and central Russia has been extended," the message said.

Flights are temporarily restricted to the following airports: Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, Elista.

The Federal Air Transport Agency has recommended airlines to use alternative routes through the airports of Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol and Moscow to transport passengers to closed airports.

Earlier, due to a special military operation, Russia closed part of the sky in the south of the country until March 26. The airspace in the south of the country has been closed since February 24.

