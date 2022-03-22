By Trend

EU foreign and defense ministers have approved the Strategic Compass, the first-ever European Union’s defense concept, which provides for the establishment of a joint rapid deployment force of up to 5,000 troops, a European diplomatic source told TASS on Monday, Trend reports.

"We have an agreement on Strategic Compass," the source said, adding that the concept will be ultimately endorsed at a EU summit on March 24-25.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz