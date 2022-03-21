By Trend

Qatari Emir and visiting German economy minister have vowed to strengthen energy cooperation on Sunday, according to a statement released by Qatar's Amiri Diwan, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During their meeting on Sunday, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck reviewed the bilateral ties between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, particularly in the energy sector.

They also discussed the latest developments on regional and international issues, according to the statement.

The German minister also held a meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, during which they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, especially in the economic fields, according to a statement released by the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

The Qatari foreign minister said in a tweet that he and the German minister held a fruitful dialogue on expanding economic cooperation to achieve the common economic and development interests of the two countries, especially in the technology, environment, and energy sectors.

After these meetings, German media quoted Habeck as saying that Germany and Qatar had agreed on a long-term partnership in the energy sector.

The German minister said that the agreement between Berlin and Doha also focuses on developing renewable energy projects and measures that enhance energy efficiency, according to German media reports.

