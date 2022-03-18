By Trend

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that his priorities regarding negotiations with Russia on the war in Ukraine are as follows - the end of the confrontation, security guarantees, sovereignty, restoration of territorial integrity, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

Zelensky stressed in a new video message that the real protection of the Ukrainian state is also a priority.

"My priorities in negotiations are absolutely clear. End of the war, guarantees of security, sovereignty, restoration of territorial integrity, real guarantees for our country, real protection for our country," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz