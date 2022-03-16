By Trend

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, Trend reports referring to Ukrainian media.

Thus, from February 24 to March 16, Russia's battle casualties were estimated to be:

personnel – around 13,800 people,

tanks – 430,

armored combat vehicles – 1375,

artillery systems – 190,

multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) – 70,

air defense systems – 43,

aircraft – 84,

helicopters – 108,

automotive equipment – 819,

ships/boats – 3,

tanks with fuel and lubricants – 60,

UAV operational-tactical level – 11.

special equipment – 10.

"The data is being updated. The high intensity of military actions complicates the calculation," the General Staff stated.

---

