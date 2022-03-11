By Trend

A humanitarian aid package for Ukraine has been collected throughout Georgia following a decision by the Prime Minister, with 100 tons of aid prepared to be dispatched to the country, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Merab Gamkrelidze, the Deputy Head of the Regional Relations Department of the Government of Georgia, said the humanitarian cargo had been collected throughout the country with involvement from municipalities.

The aid package includes medicines, first aid kits, baby food, hygiene items and other products.

The civil sector was also actively involved in the collection, authorities said. The aid will be sent to Ukraine tomorrow, while the campaign to help the country will continue.

---

