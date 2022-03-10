By Trend

Israel's President Isaac Herzog arrived in Turkey Wednesday to meet his counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the first visit by an Israeli head of state since 2007, as the countries seek to mend fractured ties, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"President Herzog's visit will be a turning point in Turkey-Israel relations," Erdogan said in a press conference following the meeting between the two leaders, adding that Turkey is ready to cooperate in energy.

The Israeli president's visit is "an opportunity to develop our energy cooperation," Erdogan added.

Later on, Herzog also acknowledged the potential of Turkish-Israeli relations.

"Israel and Turkey can and should have a cooperation that can positively affect this entire region we call home," he said.

"Relations with Turkey will be based on mutual respect from now on," Herzog added.

"We will not agree on everything, and the relationship between Israel and Turkey has certainly known ups and downs and not-so-simple moments in recent years," Herzog previously told reporters at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport ahead of his trip.

"But we shall try to restart our relations and build them in a measured and cautious manner, and with mutual respect between our states," he said.

Turkey and Israel will discuss steps to improve cooperation during talks between the two countries' presidents in Ankara, the Turkish Presidency said on Saturday, as the regional rivals work to repair long-strained ties.

Erdogan and Herzog will "review all aspects of Turkey-Israel bilateral ties" and "discuss steps that can be taken to improve cooperation," it said.

The two presidents will also hold talks on "recent regional and international developments," it added.

--

