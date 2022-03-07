By Trend

NATO will not close the airspace over Ukraine because it is responsible for the lives of Europeans, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said, Trend reports with reference to UNIAN.

According to her, the closure will mean entering into a military conflict with Russia, which will endanger the lives of millions of Europeans.

"That would mean that NATO planes would fire on Russian planes, that would mean NATO's direct involvement in the conflict. We have a responsibility to protect our own population," she said.

