By Trend

Uzbekistan has produced 97,800 tons of motor gasoline in January, 2022, Trend reports via Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

During this period the volume of motor gasoline production increased by 4.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

The volume of production of certain types of industrial products in January 2022:

Type of product Volume Coal 481,600 tons Oil 61,800 tons Gas condensate 120,400 tons

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz