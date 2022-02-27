By Trend

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 122,995 to 16,175,023 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.77%.

The country recorded 14,324 coronavirus hospitalizations in the past 24 hours, a 4.1% drop from the day before. The number of hospitalizations declined in 52 regions of the country and grew in 32 regions. The situation remained unchanged in one region, according to data from the crisis center.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 181,343 to 13,321,314 in the past 24 hours.

As many as 167,310 recoveries were reported on Friday.

According to data from the crisis center, 82.4% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 793 to 350,158 in the past 24 hours.

As many as 787 fatalities were reported on Friday.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.16% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

---

