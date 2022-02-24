By Trend

Ukraine has stated that the Russian troops attacked the border of Ukraine from the Russian Federation and Belarus by using heavy weapons, Trend reports referring to the statement of the Ukrainian State Border Service.

“The state border of Ukraine in the area with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus was attacked by the Russian troops supported by Belarus at about 05:00 (GMT+2),” the Ukrainian State Border Service said. “The border units, border patrols and checkpoints are attacked through artillery, heavy equipment and small arms. Ukraine’s Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr districts have been attacked. Moreover, the attack was also made from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.”

The Ukrainian State Border Service said that the sabotage and reconnaissance groups are operating.

“Depending on the situations on the border sections, the border guards, together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine, fire at the opposing side,” the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said. “Presently, the information on the wounded border guards is being specified.”---

