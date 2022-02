By Trend

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in response to the appeal of the leaders of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" decided to conduct a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine, Trend reports citing TASS.

The plans of the Russian Federation do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories, he said.

According to him, justice and truth are on the side of Russia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz