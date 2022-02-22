By Trend

Ukraine condemns Russia's decision to recognize the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" (LPR) and "Donetsk People's Republic" (DPR) as independent and calls on the international community to impose sanctions against Russia, Trend reports citing the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

According to the statement, the decision of the Russian Federation will have no legal effect.

"This decision sharply increases the risk of the escalation of the situation and indicates Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the Minsk agreements," the statement said.

The statement said on the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian diplomacy has made every diplomatic effort to prevent an armed conflict, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba is in constant contact with his colleagues in order to coordinate diplomatic action, hold meetings of international bodies, organize summits, attract military assistance and impose severe sanctions on Russia.

