20 February 2022 16:24 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting, Trend reports with reference to Ukranian media.
Answering the moderator's question during Munich Security Conference about whether he understands what Putin wants, the President of Ukraine said:
"I don't know what the president of the Russian Federation wants, so I suggest we meet."
Earlier, in an interview with local media, Zelensky spoke about his expectations from a likely meeting with Putin.
In his opinion, the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia "will definitely unblock relations" between the countries.
