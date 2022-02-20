By Trend

NATO is temporarily closing its office in Kiev and evacuating its staff to Brussels and Lviv, about 70 kilometers from the border with Poland, reported to the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang in the press service of the Alliance, Trend reports.

"NATO and its member states are monitoring and assessing the situation very closely and are taking all necessary precautions. The safety of our employees is a high priority, which is why employees have now moved to Lviv and Brussels. Thus, NATO offices in Ukraine are still functioning," the NATO spokesman wrote in an email to the publication.

