By Trend

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his support for President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to hold snap presidential elections, while holding phone talk, Trend reports citing the press service of Kazakh president.

The heads of state discussed prospects for further strengthening of mutual relations, including the implementation of the agreements following Kazakh leader's state visit to the Turkmen Ashgabat in October 2021.

Tokayev expressed sincere respect for Turkmenistan's President and spoke in favor of Berdimuhamedov's decision to hold early presidential elections. According to President Tokayev, the extensive political and life experience of the Turkmen leader will undoubtedly promote the prosperity of the state.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz