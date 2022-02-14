By Trend

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a telephone conversation with US President Joseph Biden invited him to visit Ukraine, stated in the message of the office of the head of the Ukrainian, Trend reports.

"I am convinced that your arrival in Kyiv in the coming days, which are crucial for stabilizing the situation, will be a powerful signal and contribute to de-escalation", Zelensky said.

The leaders discussed the security situation around our country - exchanged available information, its assessments and discussed ways of de-escalation.

The interlocutors reaffirmed the unity of positions on the importance of continuing political and diplomatic efforts to unblock the peace process and restore stability.

---

