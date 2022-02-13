By Trend

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday launched the first colour souvenir coin on 'Panchtantra' on the occasion of the 17th foundation day of Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), Trend reports citing Business Standard.

The finance minister in her address stressed upskilling and acquiring new skills, and up-gradation to meet the technology-driven economy.

Further, she emphasized ramping up the quality of products and branding SPMCIL as lead producers of currency and other sovereign products.

The minister was also joined by Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth and other senior officials of the ministry, a finance ministry statement said.

