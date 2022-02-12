By Trend

Georgia and the UK assessed Georgia’s investment potential and business opportunities, Trend reports via the press service of the Georgian Parliament.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between the Head of the London Chamber of Commerce Richard Burge and the MPs of the Georgian Parliament on their official visit to the UK.

According to Nikoloz Samkharadze, a member of the delegation and the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, the meeting focused on Georgia's investment potential.

“We talked about investment opportunities in Georgia, we also spoke about the tax benefits that exist in Georgia for foreign investments,” Samkharadze said.

“We agreed that after the circumstances posed by the COVID-19 pandemic improve, a delegation from the London Chamber of Commerce alongside with various business representatives will visit Georgia to get known with the investment potential of the country,” he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz