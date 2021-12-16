By Trend

Turkey has appointed the former ambassador to the United States, Serdar Kilic, as a special representative for the normalization of relations with Armenia.

As Trend reports with reference to the local media, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said this during his visit to the UAE.

Along with this, the chief diplomat of Turkey added that work within the framework of the normalization of relations is being carried out in a manner coordinated with Azerbaijan.

---

