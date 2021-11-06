By Trend

The world needs to think about ways of using digital technologies to address the problem of climate change, Ana Birchall, former deputy Prime Minister of Romania, said during the panel session on topic “Eastern Partnership: What Is Potential?” as part of the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19”, Trend reports.

According to Birchall, at the present time it’s necessary to think not only about own problems, but also about the problems of other countries.

"The reason is that we cannot have peace if it’s absent in neighboring countries," she added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

