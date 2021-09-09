By Vugar Khalilov

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey is among the top ten countries in the world for its hydroelectric capacity.

"With the hydroelectric power plants we have built during our rule, we have succeeded in carrying Turkey to a very, very different dimension in this field. We are among the top 10 countries for the hydroelectric capacity," Erdogan wrote on his Twitter account on September 8.

He stressed that the government will continue actively investing in energy projects and will take the country further in this sector.

The president also posted on his Twitter an image with the following inscriptions on it: "We are among the top 10 countries in hydroelectric capacity”, “31,436 megawatts of installed power”, “735 hydroelectric power plants”, “Hydroelectricity shares 20.1 percent in the total electricity production ".

The Turkish Cengiz Holding installed the country’s first and largest hybrid power plant in July 2021.

The company added an 80-megawatt solar power plant to its Ashaghi Kalekoy Dam and hydroelectric power plant project, which started electricity production in Bingol last year with 510 megawatts installed capacity.

Being Turkey's first hybrid power plant, the project was completed in a record time of six months and started to generate electricity. The project was implemented in cooperation with Cengiz Holding and Ozaltin Holding and was completely done by Turkish engineers.

President of Cengiz Holding Energy Group Ahmet Cengiz said that the solar power plant, which has a profile of 44,000 columns and a cable of over one million meters, is Turkey's first and the world’s second-largest hybrid power plant.

Furthermore, Turkey is interested in the implementation of renewable energy projects as well.

As Turkish media reported, Turkey’s Kalyon Solar Technologies Factory produced one million solar panels in 2021.

The factory produces panels for Turkey's most important solar power plant, the Kalyon Karapinar Solar Power Plant, whose installed power reaches 370 MWP.

Once completed, the power plant is expected to be the largest in Europe and one of the five largest solar power plants in the world.

The Kalyon Solar Technologies Factory and Kalyon Karapinar Solar Power Plant stand out as important projects implemented within the framework of the localization strategy that will reduce Turkey’s foreign dependency on energy and cover the country’s energy needs.

The two projects, which have been implemented with a total investment of 1.4 billion dollars, are expected to prevent 1.5 million tons of annual carbon emissions to the atmosphere and to save 400 million dollars of foreign currency for the country.

As Turkey’s pioneering project in the renewable energy field, the company aims to become a production center that not only develops panels and energy, but also technology, Chairman of the Kalyon Holding Jemal Kalyoncu said.

