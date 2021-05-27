By Trend

The number of Azerbaijani citizens who visited Turkey amounted to 18,570 people in April 2021, having plummeted by 97.76 percent compared to April 2020, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey.

As the ministry noted, the share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in April 2021 was 2.35 percent.

“From January through April 2021, 72,790 Azerbaijani citizens visited Turkey, which is 42.16 percent less compared to the same period of 2020. At the same time, the share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in the reporting period amounted to 2.65 percent,” the ministry stated.

According to the ministry, the number of tourists who visited Turkey in April 2021 soared 31 times on an annual basis, reaching 790,687 people.

In the first 4 months of 2021, over 2.74 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 35.64 percent less compared to the same period of 2020.

