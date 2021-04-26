By Trend

The US should correct its mistake, Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports on Apr.26.

According to Akar, US President Biden's use of the word ‘genocide’ in connection with the events of 1915 is a distortion of historical reality. He noted that those who use the word ‘genocide’ should overview the history of their country and world history.

The minister also said that no doubt this step of the US president will negatively affect the world in the region, in particular, the relations between Turkey and Armenia.

"Stability in the region is a common problem for the countries of the region, Turkey and Armenia, rather than for the Armenian diaspora and countries trying to use it in their own interests," added Akar.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called 'genocide' against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Turkey and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Turkey called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not yet responded to Turkey's proposal.

