Iran’s Ambassador to Georgia Akbar Ghasemi discussed bilateral ties, with a focus on the consular affairs, with the high-ranking Georgian officials on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Mehr.

In a meeting with the Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Giorgi Tabatadze, Ghasemi discussed the latest developments in consular affairs and social interactions between the two countries.

Referring to the role of human and social interactions in the development of relations between the two nations, Ghasemi said, "Human and social interactions have always been the driving force of relations between the two countries."

The Iranian ambassador expressed hope that the exchange of views and consultations and the holding of the Consular Affairs Committee, which is held annually based on previous agreements reached between Iran and Georgia, will facilitate the current processes of trade and economic interactions between Tehran and Tbilisi within the framework of strong historical and cultural ties.

