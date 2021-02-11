By Trend

Russia’s and Iran’s health ministries have signed a cooperation plan for 2021-2022, the Russian health ministry said on Wednesday after Deputy Minister Alexandra Dronova’s meeting with a visiting Iranian delegation, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Russian Deputy Health Minister Alexandra Dronova met with a delegation from the Iranian health ministry led by Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Education and head of the Iranian Food and Drug Organization Mohammad Reza Shanehsaz. The sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the area of registration of drugs, including orphan drugs, prevention and treatment of the novel coronavirus infection, including vaccination of the population, as well as issues of the organization of the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Iran," it said. "The visit was crowned by the signing of a plan of cooperation between the Russian and Iranian health ministries for 2021-2022."

The Iranian delegation earlier visited Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Sputnik’s V developer, to discuss the results of the third phase of the vaccine’s clinical tests, organization of such tests in Iran and possible vaccine production technologies to that country. Apart from that, the delegation visited a Sputnik V production line, Generium, the ministry said.

