On 16 August, 40 specialists are expected to arrive in Uzbekistan to assist in the fight against coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.uz.

Within a month they will work with Uzbek specialists, provide practical and methodological assistance.

This was announced by a member of the headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Barno Abdusamatova.

