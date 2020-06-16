By Trend

Turkey has announced the onset of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in the country, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Reportedly, the beginning of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country was expected and health authorities are ready for it.

Previously, the Turkish media said that the onset of the second wave of the pandemic was not ruled out in the Turkish Van province.

Over the past days, 18 people more have died from the coronavirus, and the total number of infected people has reached 4,825, the report said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has increased to 179,831. Over the past days, 1,592 people were tested positive with coronavirus.

So far, the total number of people recovered from the virus has reached 152,364.

