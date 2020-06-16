By Trend

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan increased to 5,293, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

To date, 4,019 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 19 have died.

The Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan has extended the quarantine until June 15, 2020. Since May 15, the commission has lifted some restrictions on certain activities in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan has divided the country into "red", "yellow" and "green" zones, with regards to the level of COVID-19 pandemic spread level. On June 4, The Special Republican Commission updated the list of "red", "yellow" and "green" zones.

The catering, kindergarten and clothing markets will open from June 15 in "green" and "yellow" regions.

The "red" zones include Kungrad District of Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic; Shafirkan district of Bukhara region; Zarafshan city, Kanimekh and Khatirchin districts of Navoi region; Namangan city, Turakurgan and Uychin districts of Namangan region, Sardoba district of Syrdarya region; Samarkand city, Akdarya, Paiaryk, Pastdargom, Urgut, Samarkand and Taylak districts of Samarkand region; Sariasi district of Surkhandarya region; Tashkent city, Bekabad, Zangiota, Kibray, Chirchik, Akkurgan, Chinaz and Yangiyul districts of Tashkent region.

The "yellow" zones include Nukus city of Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic; Gijduvon, Karakul districts and Bukhara city of Bukhara region; Norin District of Namangan region; Jomboy and Ishtikhan of Samarkand region; Angren, Nurafshan, Bukin, Bostanlik, Yukori Chirchiq and Urta Chirchik districts of Tashkent region.

The "green" zones include Jizzakh, Fergana and Kashkadarya regions and other non-mentioned districts.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested positive for coronavirus.

