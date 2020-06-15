By Trend

Iran's spokesman for MFA advised International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA ) to value Iran's cooperation.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency is trying to open a case based on Israel's claims,” Abbas Mousavi said during a press conference on June 15, Trend reports.

Criticizing the recent IAEA's report on Iran, the MFA Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said the agency should appreciate Iran's cooperation; otherwise, the agency's non-constructive decision will lead to Iran's decisive response.

"It is unfortunate that instead of relying on convincing evidence and good high-level cooperation between Iran and this international organization, IAEA turns to the claims of a clearly hostile nature to the Iranian government,” the spokesperson noted.

"We hope that the meeting of IAEA will lead to a result that is useful and constructive for maintaining international security," he said.

The IAEA report in March admonished Tehran for failing to answer questions about past nuclear activities at three sites and denying access to two of them.

The organization's recent report detailed suspected activities and materials including "the possible presence...of natural uranium in the form of a metal disc" at a site that "underwent extensive sanitisation and levelling in 2003 and 2004”.

